Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 138.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

