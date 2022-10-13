Braintrust Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $165.98 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00011034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $165.98 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Get Braintrust alerts:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust (BTRST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Braintrust has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 122,191,029 in circulation. The last known price of Braintrust is 2.06182956 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,742,447.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.braintrust.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

