Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Up 8.8%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 24,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,336,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

