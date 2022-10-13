Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Update

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the September 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Bright Lights Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Lights Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $39,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $153,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

