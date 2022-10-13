Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BHF. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.60.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

