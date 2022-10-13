Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Castellan Group lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. 279,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,402,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

