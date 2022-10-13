Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Broadwind Stock Down 3.3 %

BWEN stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.11. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Broadwind by 176.0% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

