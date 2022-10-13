Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $194.94

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 448,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,799,000 after acquiring an additional 277,842 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $136.96 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

