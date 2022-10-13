Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $194.94

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.28.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th.
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
ADI stock opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $136.96 and a twelve month high of $191.95.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
