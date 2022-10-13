Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) PT at $20.50

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.30%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

