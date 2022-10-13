Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price at $36.83

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,563,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.89. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.75.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 608.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.17%. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

