Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price at $565.63

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $555.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $322.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.41 and its 200-day moving average is $430.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $320.56 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,838,605.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,838,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.