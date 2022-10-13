Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXRH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $96.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,538.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

