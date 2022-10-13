Brokers Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

NYSE C opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $2,054,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,716,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

