Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 182,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

