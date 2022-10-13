Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.13

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 3231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.
BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.
