Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Holdings Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.39% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $37,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 3.0 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

