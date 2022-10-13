BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.38.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRP opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 561,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 114,030 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 478.6% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

