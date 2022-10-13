Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.59

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.59 and last traded at C$13.64, with a volume of 2845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1.14.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.