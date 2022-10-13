Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $380,000 in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,492,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,463. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

