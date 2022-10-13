Burt Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 463.6% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 104,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 163.6% during the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.06. The stock had a trading volume of 126,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

