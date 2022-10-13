Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 12,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,671. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.