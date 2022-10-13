BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Financial Analysis

Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER – Get Rating) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Towerstream and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Towerstream alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 1 0 1 0 2.00

BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Towerstream.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.59 $24.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Towerstream and BuzzFeed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than Towerstream.

Profitability

This table compares Towerstream and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed N/A -8.82% -4.02%

Volatility & Risk

Towerstream has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its share price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Towerstream on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towerstream

(Get Rating)

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services. The company also offers business class Internet services, such as single tenant service that delivers fixed wireless broadband to a single client through a radio receiver/transmitter on the client's building dedicated solely to that client; and on-net services to connect building at once and at a cost similar for one high bandwidth customer requiring point-to-point equipment. In addition, it provides temporary Internet solutions to provide solutions for a client's short-term connection requirements in locations where fiber, copper, and cable infrastructure does not exist or is cost prohibitive. Further, the company offers wholesale Internet services to deliver dedicated Internet access and point-to-point transport solutions with bandwidth options from 5Mbps to 10mbps through fixed wireless network. It serves business customers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Philadelphia, Las Vegas-Reno, and Providence-Newport. The company offers its services through direct sales force. Towerstream Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.