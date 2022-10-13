C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after acquiring an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

