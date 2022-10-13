CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CalAmp Stock Performance

CAMP stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,837.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 473,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

