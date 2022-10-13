Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Chubb Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $7.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.