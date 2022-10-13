Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of USA Truck worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in USA Truck by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in USA Truck by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK remained flat at $31.71 during midday trading on Thursday. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.38). USA Truck had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Truck in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

