Callahan Advisors LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. 66,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,353. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

