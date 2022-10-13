Callahan Advisors LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

