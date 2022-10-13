Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 514 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.36.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,045. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.82 and its 200 day moving average is $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.