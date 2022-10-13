Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 6,744 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.90.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $83.52. 106,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.32 and a 12 month high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

