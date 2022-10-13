Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 180,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

