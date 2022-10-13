Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut Camden National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Trading Up 0.4 %

Camden National stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Camden National has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $612.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Camden National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.