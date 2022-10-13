Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

