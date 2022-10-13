Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

