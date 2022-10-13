Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 68,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,713. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

