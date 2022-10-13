Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.11

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

