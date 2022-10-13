Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 215.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $5,444,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $288.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.80 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

