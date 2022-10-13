CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.36

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.36 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 9502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

