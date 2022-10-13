Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.45. 167,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,308,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.55.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

