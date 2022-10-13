Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.45. 167,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,308,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.55.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

