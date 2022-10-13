Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

