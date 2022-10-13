Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

