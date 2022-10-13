Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $202.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day moving average of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.22%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

