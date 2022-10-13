Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $13,468.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $13,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,342 shares in the company, valued at $657,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Castle Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.15.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
