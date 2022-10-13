CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.29

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 405367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $2,444,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 1,337,419 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,653,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at $8,292,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 185.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,874,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 1,218,501 shares during the period.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

