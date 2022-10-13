CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Mary Jo Prigge Sells 5,954 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45.

On Monday, August 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.55 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

