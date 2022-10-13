CDbio (MCD) Price Hits $2.33 on Top Exchanges

CDbio (MCD) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $716,932.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CDbio has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One CDbio token can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00011985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CDbio Profile

CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDbio (MCD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CDbio has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CDbio is 2.34656329 USD and is up 15.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $549,100.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cdbio.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

