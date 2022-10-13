CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 2.5 %

CDW traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $151.82 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $100,345,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.