Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0137

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $96.84 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Celer Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,085,488,367.278 in circulation. The last known price of Celer Network is 0.0138152 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $5,217,489.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celer.network/#.”

