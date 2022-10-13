Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NYSE CCS opened at $43.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

