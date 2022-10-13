Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Up 7%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 1,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 99,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of research firms have commented on IPSC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $600.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

