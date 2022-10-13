CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, an increase of 7,292.2% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFE. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 20.1% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth $7,553,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $119,000. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 95.7% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 863,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 422,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $808,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFFE stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

