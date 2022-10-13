Chia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.87 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.83 or 0.00166072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $170.40 million and $5.87 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.58 or 0.27194387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,352,916 coins and its circulating supply is 5,352,916 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Chia has a current supply of 26,347,536 with 5,347,536 in circulation. The last known price of Chia is 31.29971001 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,769,277.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chia.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

